Some people will be happy when I am gone – Tiwa Savage 

Singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has stated that some people will be happy when she’s no more.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram story on Monday to state that she was sad at the passing of her dad and friend, Obama DMW, also known as ’44’, who was also Davido’s aide.

She said, “I was sad at the passing of my dad and 44 but at least they are no longer in this cruel place. Some people will be happy when I am no more.”

Born Habeeb Uthman, Obama DMW died on June 29, 2021 after a brief illness.

Savage announced the death of her father, on the 19th of July, 2021.

In a star-studded elaborate ceremony on September 3 2021, the singer buried her father in Lagos, shortly after the release of her Extended Play project ‘Water and Garri’.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral after its release on Monday night, some celebrities drummed up support for the singer, as they uploaded her picture and hailed her on social media.

However, some celebrities also berated those who supported the singer.

Amid the scandal, Tiwa Savage had said, “Charge that shit to the game and never speak on it again.”

However, Tiwa Savage’s recent post comes a week after a sex tape featuring the singer and her current lover surfaced online.