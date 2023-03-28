Some BBNaija housemates show off their bodies in the show to get customers – Whitemoney  

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ winner, Whitemoney, has shared interesting claims about some of the female alumni from the BBNaija show.

According to Whitemoney, most of the ladies on the show, after leaving, come to him to connect them with his rich friends.

On an episode of Nedu’s ‘The Honest Bunch,’ the singer revealed that many of his female peers enter reality TV shows primarily to flaunt themselves rather than pursue opportunities.

He said that he milked and is still milking the many goodies the show has to offer.

He remarked that the female housemates always fail to effectively promote themselves; instead, they engage in time-wasting activities and show off their bodies so they can get “customers” on the outside.

He also dragged ex-housemate Doyin, calling her a little girl and asked if the reality star could date a broke man. At another point in the video, he said, “Doyin, you know what I did for you,” hinting at a possible “link up” as he tagged it.

However, a few hours later, he tendered an apology to women.