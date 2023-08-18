Solutions to Nigeria’s problems not like instant coffee — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that the solution to the country’s problems was not like instant coffee.

Tinubu, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, therefore told Nigerians not to expect that things will get better overnight.

The President spoke at the launch of an autobiography of a former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The 688-page group, authored by Clark, is titled: “Brutally Frank.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Tinubu said: “He (Tinubu) has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country.

“But these pains are pains of birth, birth of a new nation.

“And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, the mother must go through some pains.

“But at the end of the day, there is joy.

“There is merriment when the baby arrives.

“And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee.

“But we must certainly be there.

“I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things.

“And that is why palliatives are being put in place: 100 trucks of fertilizers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment.

“What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow.

“Nations are great because citizens have hope.

“They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

On Chief Clark, Akume said: “There is no need introducing a man who needs no introduction.

“Chief E. K. Clark is a household name throughout this country and I recall at a personal level when I was in secondary school, my Governor then was the late Jedi Gomwalk, while his governor was Major Ogbemudia and because the two governors were very close the name Clark was constantly mentioned in our circles and eventually when I went to Jos to do my HSC, the name became even sound.

“But let me say, Chief E. K. Clark, the President respects your person, he recognises the fact that you are part of the Nigerian legend.

“You are the Iroko of the South South, the Eagle of the nation.

“And you believe in the unity of this country.

“And it has been demonstrated in your book personally written by you.

“One wouldn’t be surprised because your boss, our father, General Gowon, believed so much in the unity of this country and its territorial integrity.”

