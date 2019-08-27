Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has indicated he will make changes as the Premier League side host Sky Bet League Two club Forest Green in the Carabao Cup second round.

Striker Dominic Solanke, a £19 million January signing from Liverpool, is one of those in line to get his chance after having to remain patient so far this season.

Solanke has been used as a substitute in each of the first three games of the campaign, playing the final 21 minutes in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, Charlie Daniels will be missing, with the full-back due to undergo a scan on his right knee on Wednesday after being carried from the field on a stretcher during the same game, which came just a week after his return to action from a four-month lay-off, the result of a dislocation of his left kneecap.

Forest Green manager Mark Cooper will be without defender Matt Mills after he was sent off in the closing stages of victory at Bradford on Saturday.

Farrend Rawson and Dale Grubb returned the side for that win and will hope to feature again at the Vitality Stadium.

On-loan Bristol City midfielder James Morton could push for a return after being dropped to the bench at Valley Parade.

Midfielder George Williams remains a long-term absentee with a broken leg.