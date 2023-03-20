Sokoto 2023: APC’s Aliyu clinches governorship seat + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the governorship election in Sokoto State.

Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu, the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration on Sunday in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital.

This was after collation of the election results from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Hamisu, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-ma, said Aliyu won the election with 453,661 votes.

He said Malam Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 404,632 votes.

The Returning Officer said a total of 17 political parties took part in the election.

He added that out of the 2,172,056 registered voters in the state, 901,513 voters were accredited for the election.

The Returning Officer said the number of valid votes was 864,419, while rejected votes stood at 15,357.

Hamisu added: “Votes scored by political parties are: AA 66 votes; AAC 207 votes; ADC 329 votes; ADP 1,429 votes; APC 453,661 votes; APGA 861 votes; and APM 232 votes.

“Others are APP 155 votes; BP 101 votes; LP 251 votes; NNPP 427 votes; NRM 927 votes; PDP 404,632 votes; PRP 522 votes; SDP 286 votes; YPP 212 votes; and ZLP 113 votes.”

Hamisu said that the election was conducted in accordance with the law.

“That Ahmed Aliyu of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is declared the winner and returned elected,” he added.

Full results by LGAs

Binji

APC: 13,410

PDP: 11,078

Wurno

APC: 17,350

PDP: 13,099

Yabo

APC: 14,729

PDP: 12,014

Isa

APC: 13,632

PDP: 15,117

Gwadabawa

APC: 19,036

PDP: 16,652

Rabah

APC: 12,759

PDP: 11,120

Tureta

APC: 9,831

PDP: 10,045

Bodinga

APC: 18,986

PDP: 16,440

Tangaza

APC: 16,254

PDP: 9,705

Kware

APC: 18,644

PDP: 18,161

Silame

APC: 9,983

PDP: 10,885

Dange/Shuni

APC: 22,690

PDP: 18,506

Sabon Birni

APC: 26,884

PDP: 20,680

Shagari

APC: 14,264

PDP: 13,893

Illela

APC: 23,484

PDP: 19,169

Gudu

APC: 12,118

PDP: 10,718

Gada

APC: 19,969

PDP: 18,434

Goronyo

APC: 16,567

PDP: 17,323

Kebbe

APC: 14,902

PDP: 14,619

Sokoto South

APC: 37,114

PDP: 33,363

Wamakko

APC: 36,233

PDP: 27,642

Sokoto North

APC: 35,333

PDP: 33,190

Tambuwal

APC: 29,489

PDP: 32,779.