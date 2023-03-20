Sokoto 2023: APC’s Aliyu clinches governorship seat + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the governorship election in Sokoto State.
Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu, the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration on Sunday in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital.
This was after collation of the election results from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.
Hamisu, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-ma, said Aliyu won the election with 453,661 votes.
He said Malam Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 404,632 votes.
The Returning Officer said a total of 17 political parties took part in the election.
He added that out of the 2,172,056 registered voters in the state, 901,513 voters were accredited for the election.
The Returning Officer said the number of valid votes was 864,419, while rejected votes stood at 15,357.
Hamisu added: “Votes scored by political parties are: AA 66 votes; AAC 207 votes; ADC 329 votes; ADP 1,429 votes; APC 453,661 votes; APGA 861 votes; and APM 232 votes.
“Others are APP 155 votes; BP 101 votes; LP 251 votes; NNPP 427 votes; NRM 927 votes; PDP 404,632 votes; PRP 522 votes; SDP 286 votes; YPP 212 votes; and ZLP 113 votes.”
Hamisu said that the election was conducted in accordance with the law.
“That Ahmed Aliyu of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is declared the winner and returned elected,” he added.
Full results by LGAs
Binji
APC: 13,410
PDP: 11,078
Wurno
APC: 17,350
PDP: 13,099
Yabo
APC: 14,729
PDP: 12,014
Isa
APC: 13,632
PDP: 15,117
Gwadabawa
APC: 19,036
PDP: 16,652
Rabah
APC: 12,759
PDP: 11,120
Tureta
APC: 9,831
PDP: 10,045
Bodinga
APC: 18,986
PDP: 16,440
Tangaza
APC: 16,254
PDP: 9,705
Kware
APC: 18,644
PDP: 18,161
Silame
APC: 9,983
PDP: 10,885
Dange/Shuni
APC: 22,690
PDP: 18,506
Sabon Birni
APC: 26,884
PDP: 20,680
Shagari
APC: 14,264
PDP: 13,893
Illela
APC: 23,484
PDP: 19,169
Gudu
APC: 12,118
PDP: 10,718
Gada
APC: 19,969
PDP: 18,434
Goronyo
APC: 16,567
PDP: 17,323
Kebbe
APC: 14,902
PDP: 14,619
Sokoto South
APC: 37,114
PDP: 33,363
Wamakko
APC: 36,233
PDP: 27,642
Sokoto North
APC: 35,333
PDP: 33,190
Tambuwal
APC: 29,489
PDP: 32,779.