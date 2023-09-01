Social workers billed to attend IFSW Africa Region Conference 

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), has disclosed that hundreds of social workers from different parts of the world are expected at the 2023 International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) Africa Region Conference.

The association’s National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha made this declaration via a statement made available to journalists, through its National Public Relations Officer and Chairman, Media and Protocol committee of the Conference, Musliudeen Adebayo.

Mustapha noted that the Conference will have notable social workers across Africa and beyond in attendance.

He said that the conference will take place at the University of Lagos in November this year.

He added that registration for the conference is still ongoing and implored social workers to register through the link: http://www.ifswafricaconference2023.org

Mustapha, explained further that the conference shall be hosted by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) between 22nd and 24th November 2023.

He said, "The conference shall be hosted by Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) between 22nd and 24th November 2023 in Lagos state, Nigeria. . This is the first time that it will be hosted in our country and West Africa.

“The conference will provide opportunities for social workers to meet, interact and share experiences .

“The theme of the conference is “Emerging Social Problems in Africa: The Response of Social Work Practice”. The theme was carefully chosen in line with the socio-economic challenges facing the African continent. It is therefore an opportunity for all Social Workers across the globe to respond through researches and various contributions.

“It is no longer news that the African race is going through a series of developmental crises – human rights abuse, systemic corruption, gender-based violence, youth restiveness, high rate of unemployment, poverty, banditry, illegal mining, weak social protection, to mention a few.

“I see the conference as an important platform to address these problems as we collectively seek for a new social order that will usher in a better future for Africa and Africans, a future that will bring peace, opportunity and prosperity to the continent.

“The conference is expected to evolve new policies of actions as well as practices that will lead to a fair, just, and brighter Africa. It is an opportunity to share experiences with members across the globe”.