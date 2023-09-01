Ex-IGP cautions parents on human trafficking as top journalist narrates how she was raped at young age

A former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has advised parents to carry out thorough background checks before entrusting their children to anyone.

He made the call during the launch of a book, titled: “We are priceless,” authored by a Crime Reporter, Juliana Francis.

Arase, currently the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, said it was essential to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the young ones.

According to him, profiling individuals who express interest in taking care of children is a responsible approach.

He said: “Parents should not simply hand over their children to anyone who volunteers to take them to the city or elsewhere.

“It is important to assess the character, reputation and intentions of individuals before making such decisions.”

Arase, also the Chairman of the occasion, advised parents on the importance of ongoing monitoring.

He noted that once parents had entrusted their children to someone, it was imperative to maintain regular contact and keep a tab on their activities.

The PSC boss said that obtaining the phone numbers and contact information of the individuals responsible for the children’s wellbeing remain crucial for effective communication and oversight.

He added: “Keep a tab on your kids as they go along.

“Get the phone number of who they are going to stay with and know what they are doing.

“It is a holistic approach.”

Arase suggested that training law enforcement officers was essential in countering these crimes.

This, he said, could be achieved by educating law enforcement personnel about the signs and the checklist of indicators associated with human trafficking and other crimes against children.

Godwin Morka, a retired Director, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, called for collective responsibility in combating the crime.

Morka said that combating human trafficking requires a united effort from individuals, communities, organisations and government agencies.

He said: “There is need for concerted effort by all to stop human trafficking.

“It is doing great damage to Nigerian youths, particularly the female gender.

“The book launched by Francis is one way to the directive.

“Others should join in any capacity in fighting the menace.”

Francis, who shared a personal experience of how she was raped at a young age, pleaded with parents to exercise caution and not blindly trust individuals who offer to sponsor their children’s travel expenses.

According to her, the experience inspired her to become passionate about covering the activities of the NAPTIP and helping girls who have been victims of trafficking.

Francis said that she was raped at a tender age, but could not tell anybody until after graduating from the university and covering NAPTIP.

She said: “I saw girls being trafficked and raped and that was how what happened to me makes me passionately have interest to start covering NAPTIP and the girls.

“I saw a 10-year-old girl kept in a hotel, being violated and raped by white men and her madam was collecting money (dollars) from the men.”

Francis, CEO of Youthlsens Initiative Development, a non-governmental organisation, added: “We need to start to educate our girls so that when someone tells them he wants to take them to abroad, they should know nothing is wrong.”

She urged parents to be careful and not just release their children to anybody who volunteered to take them abroad and foot the traveling bills.

The Publisher of securitynewsalert.com called on everyone to unite to fight the crime, adding: “Everyone should become a campaigner.

“I want my book to have an effect.

“It is a family book, even though the target may be secondary school students.

“Everybody should be more enlightened about issues that have to do with human trafficking.”