Police kill kidnapper during collection of second ransom

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a notorious kidnapper, while attempting to collect a second ransom from relatives of his victim.

The Command said it has also arrested a known cultist in the state, who allegedly murdered an Inspector of Police.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Nwonyi Emeka, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday.

Emeka said operatives of the C4i unit of the command had, based on intelligence, trailed and killed a kidnapper at Choba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect had come to collect a N3 million after an initial N2 million.

He said: “Police operatives of the command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, on Monday, August 28, at about 5pm, while acting on credible intelligence, around Choba axis arrested one Promise Ebi, aged 38 years, of Lobia community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“He led the kidnap of one victim (name withheld) on August 5 around Uniport, Choba axis, and was later released.

“The same kidnappers called the victim’s line and collected N2 million on Monday, August 28.

“Same kidnappers called the released victim to bring N3 million to Choba area of Rivers State, where one of them met his waterloo.

“He (shot kidnapper) was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment, but later died.

“The victim’s SIM card was recovered from him, while efforts to get other suspects are ongoing.”

The CP said a notorious cultist and suspected kidnapper on police wanted list, who reportedly masterminded the killing of an Inspector of Police was arrested at Rumuodogo 1 community in Emohua LGA, adding that efforts are on to recover the criminal’s operational rifle.

Emeka said: “Information has it that the said cultist/kidnapper, in company with one Amegbule Nkwor Vincent, aka Vampire, on Tuesday, August 22 armed themselves with an AK-47 rifle with six magazines and shot dead Inspector Ogno Alite ‘m’, in his house in their community.

“The murder case is still under investigation.

“The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation while efforts have been intensified to recover the AK-47 rifle from him.”