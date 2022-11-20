Social media users tease Hon. Dabiri-Erewa over photograph

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has shared a photo of a female young pilot who co-piloted her flight recently.

Dabiri-Erewa in a tweet noted that the young pilot, identified as Blessing, co-piloted her and her colleague efficiently.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “Guess who smoothly and so efficiently co piloted our flight yesterday?

“This pretty, very young pilot , Blessing @blessedble1.

“So proud of her and other young female professionals making us all so proud.”

Meanwhile, some of her followers jokingly teased the Diaspora Commission boss of her failure to wear a belt in the cork pit of the helicopter.

@babanla101: “Mummy you no wear belt oo,i no dey there oo

”

Replying Dabiri-Erewa noted with laughter emojis that they had landed before the photo.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “We had landed o. Then the photo shoot

”

Another follower at @jojo12023, said: “We await another banger gaffe from your Boss @officialABAT in Warri.

“Don’t disappoint us oooo. God bless PDAPC! God bless umbrellada

”

@mamateeplus001 tweeted: “Even if u know put belt for sky self maami, abere a lo ki ona okun to dii

