Six sporting reasons to step up on GOtv

March is running out, meaning a window for a smart sporting deal is gradually closing. Sports are a big part of daily entertainment for us as Nigerians, and we are stepping into the climax period of the sporting season.

With barely two weeks left in March, there’s still enough room to take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer to enjoy the best sporting moments at home and on the go with GOtv Stream.

So if you are on the GOtv Max or any of the lower packages, we’ve highlighted some sporting reasons to Step Up your package now:

Premier League Title Race: Whether you like Arsenal to win the league or you want them to falter like they did last season, an upgrade with the GOtv Step Up offer will help you keep up with the live action as it unfolds this March and into April. Arsenal will face what has been termed their “Acid Test” on March 31 when they visit Manchester City. It’s the last meeting between the three title contenders in the Premier League this season, and no football fan wants to miss the action. This and other key games scheduled for April is a reason for a football fan to Step Up and get boosted to Supa+ on GOtv.

FA Cup: The English FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world, and the battle for the 2023/24 prize is hitting the crucial stages, starting with the quarter final fixtures this weekend. You don’t want to miss the clash of the big rivals at Old Trafford, as Liverpool visit the Red Devils. There are also interesting match ups like Man City vs Newcastle, Chelsea vs Leicester City and Wolves vs Coventry City. The Semi finals will also hold April 20-21, so there’s a lot to look out for.

Champions League and Europa: The elite European club competitions are the biggest attention catcher for all football fans at this period, and the Step Up provides all access to catch the action live on GOtv. The quarter finals fixtures of the Champions League are set, and fireworks will resume April 9/10. In this farewell season, Klopp is seeking the Europa League title, the only trophy he hasn’t delivered at Anfield. You can follow the journey of the big boys across the three European competitions when you Step Up to Supa package now and allow GOtv to boost you to Supa + within 48 hours.

The Euro Qualifiers: Club football is about to go on two week’s break, for international football matches. While a lot of friendly matches will fill the gap, there are some crunch qualifier fixtures involving some big players. Zinchenko with Ukraine, Lewandowski with Poland, and Kvaratskhelia with Georgia, will be involved in big battles to secure Euro 2024 tickets for their respective countries. The matches will be live on SuperSport channels available on GOtv Supa+.

The NBA: For basketball lovers, the playoffs and finals are the peak of every NBA season. The playoffs are set to start April 16th, but interestingly, only one team – Boston Celtics, have qualified. Nineteenth slots are still open for grabs with barely a month left. This means fans are in for loads of interesting NBA action in coming weeks. You can catch up with some live action on ESPN, when you Step Up to GOtv Supa and get boosted to Supa +.

WWE: The biggest date in every WWE calendar is that of Wrestlemania. With GOtv Supa and Supa+, you are sure of the live coverage on April 6 and 7. The build up is up and running on GOtv channel 68. Now is the time to take advantage of the Step Up offer if you are a wrestling fan, to ensure you are covered for that big date in April.

