Simon Ekpa is not our member – IPOB deny self-acclaimed prime minister of BGIE

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dissociated themselves from the self acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE) Simon Ekpa.

The Eagle Online reports that Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian separatist agitator and self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, was arrested in Finland alongside four other individuals for alleged terror-related offenses.

Local reports indicate that Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 21, the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrest of five individuals suspected of terrorist activities.

According to the police, Simon Ekpa, identified as the main suspect, was detained “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent,” while the four others were apprehended “for financing a terrorist crime.”

The police statement further revealed: “Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21.”

It elaborated that the investigation centers on “a Finnish citizen of Nigerian background, born in the 1980s, suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

“The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland by means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria.”

The statement quoted the head of the investigation, Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen from the Central Crime Police as saying that “the man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.

“Four other persons are suspected of financing the activity above. All five suspects of the crime have been arrested at the beginning of the week.

“International cooperation has been carried out during the preliminary investigation,” the statement added.

However, reacting to his arrest, IPOB in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused Ekpa of recruiting violent criminals to destabilize the South East Region.

Emma noted that the infamous BGIE led by Simon Ekpa created a violent group known as the Biafra Liberation Army.

IPOB however disowned him noting that Ekpa is never a registered member of IPOB.

“The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the news of the arrest and subsequent claim by the infamous Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE) Simon Ekpa of being an IPOB member.

“To set the records and facts straight, Simon Ekpa has never been a member of the global IPOB family movement.

“Contrary to the deliberate and malicious misinformation from the Neo colonialist news agency, the BBC, that Simon Ekpa is an IPOB leader.

“Simon Ekpa has never and is not an IPOB member, let alone being a leader in IPOB. IPOB has some family units in Finland, and Simon Ekpa is not a registered member of any IPOB unit in Finland or any other IPOB unit globally.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu established IPOB as a peaceful movement to seek Biafra Independence via a supervised UN referendum.

“IPOB is a peaceful global movement that has never taken to violence or arms struggle in two decades of our self-determination struggle.

“Even though the various some regimes in Nigeria have provoked us, we have remained resolutely peaceful.

“It was unfortunate that some innocent Biafrans being passionate for the restoration of the stolen sovereignty of the Biafran Nation, thought that Simon Ekpa was genuinely sympathetic to the Biafra course.

“Sadly, they had to learn the hard way that he was a destructive agent paid to infiltrate and destroy the IPOB peaceful movement for Biafra self-determination.

“He recruited violent criminals to destabilize the South East Region in 2021. He is a self acclaimed prime minister of a small criminally minded group called the Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE).

“The infamous BGIE led by Simon Ekpa created a violent group that call themselves the Biafra Liberation Army.

“They have perpetuated various violent acts against the civilian populace of the Eastern Region in the name of Biafra agitation.

“IPOB family worldwide repudiated that violent system to achieve Biafra freedom and sovereignty severally through our numerous press statements.

“His (BRGIE) group and the Nigerian Army are responsible for many kidnappings, rapes, forceful disappearances, killings, and burning of homes in the South Eastern region.

“Undoubtedly, Simon Ekpa has claimed responsibility for the violent actions of his criminal gang.

“The Simon Ekpa led group has no alliance, affiliation or relationship with IPOB family worldwide. He recruited his criminals gangs who have been terrorizing the Biafran territory since 2021.

“The politicians that contracted Simon Ekpa have been making strenuous efforts to tag the violent crimes of their agent on IPOB just to blackmail and demonize the genuine and peaceful Biafra self-determination struggle of the Biafran people led by the IPOB.

“IPOB is by this press release calling on BBC News and Finnish Authorities to note that Simon Ekpa has never and does not have any relationship whatsoever with IPOB in Finland or any other unit globally.

“He should not be associated with IPOB because IPOB does not support violent agitation that he represents.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement that has adopted civil disobedience to press our demand for referendum as the vehicle to achieve our goal of self determination.

“No person, group, or institution should link Simon Ekpa and his group to IPOB except such person, group, institution, or government is part of the grand plan and conspiracy to perpetually subjugate the Biafran people to a life of servitude and misery.

“Simon Ekpa has been shielded from arrest and terrorism charges against innocent Biafran civilians by the Nigerian and the Finnish governments’ diplomatic maneuvering.

“However, for every crime, there is a day of reckoning. On the purported arrest of Simon Ekpa, all IPOB members, Biafrans and lovers of Biafra freedom should remain calm and focused on our core objective which is the restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra,” the statement read.

