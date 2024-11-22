Ogun LG Polls: Accord Party rejects results, alleges electoral fraud, voter suppression

The Accord Party in Ogun State has kicked against the results of the Local Government elections, held last Saturday under the supervision of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

The party, in a statement signed by its state chairman, Hon. Oke Rotimi Michael, described the election as a deliberate abuse of power and a blatant violation of democratic principles.

According to the statement, reports of widespread voter intimidation, violence, and suppression further marred the electoral process, according to the party leader.

It added that opposition candidates were reportedly excluded or replaced with political impostors, undermining any semblance of a level playing field.

These actions, the party claimed, destroyed public trust in the system and deprived the people of their right to choose their leaders.

Consequently, the Accord Party said it has outrightly rejected the results announced by OGSIEC, asserting that they do not reflect the true will of Ogun State voters.

Calling for immediate accountability and sweeping electoral reforms, Accord urged Ogun State citizens to reject the results and demand a credible, transparent electoral process.

The party declared the 2024 Local Government elections a wake-up call for anyone committed to preserving democracy and fairness in governance.

The party chairman said, “The 2024 Local Government elections in Ogun State represent not just a failure of the system but the most outstandingly bad abuse of power in the history of Ogun State’s democracy.

“From the first day the guidelines of the elections were released, it was clear that the 2024 LG elections were not about giving the people a voice but about maintaining the political dominance of a select few.

“The elections were designed to secure power for the few at the expense of the people’s right to choose their leaders.

“The body entrusted with ensuring free and fair elections instead became a tool for the ruling elite to impose pre-selected candidates based on political patronage, not popular will.

“Opposition parties were deliberately sidelined, and legitimate candidates were excluded or replaced by political impostors.

“The electoral process was a blatant mockery of democracy, one that ignored the wishes of the people and instead sought to entrench the power of a select political class.

“The elections, in their entirety, were nothing more than a political autocratic kind of leadership, orchestrated to benefit the few while trampling on the rights and aspirations of the majority.

‘In a true democracy, elections must reflect the genuine will of the people, and the voice of every citizen must be heard.

“However, the actions of the electoral commission have not only undermined the integrity of the electoral process but have also left the people of Ogun State disillusioned and disenfranchised.

“The 2024 Local Government elections in Ogun State were a sham, and they must not be allowed to stand.

“The people of Ogun State deserve far better than this. It is time to take a stand for genuine democracy, and it is time for change.”

