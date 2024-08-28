Shi’ites threaten to hold COAS responsible for alleged unlawful detention of members

The Islamic Movement, also known as the Shi’ites, on Wednesday threatened to hold the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, responsible for the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of their members in Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly called Abacha Barracks, in Abuja.

The Islamic group stated the position in a statement issued in Abuja by Fatima Aliyu Adam.

The statement was issued by Ada on behalf of the Islamic Movement under the leadership of Sayyid Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky.

The statement condemned “the arrest, continued unlawful detention and torture of some innocent people by the Nigerian Army” over the 2024 Abuja Arba’eem Trek.

It said: “We would like to inform the public that the Nigerian Army has detained some innocent people that include passersby, hawkers and vendors in Abacha Barracks, Abuja.

“Reliable information reaching us around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 revealed that the Army continues to detain these people male and female at Abacha Barracks.

“The conscious people further inform us that those detained by the Army are being tortured a couple of times daily.

“Nigeria security agents should note that the grave injustice being meted against us and the rest of Nigerians is beyond people’s comprehension, and no conscious people within and outside security agents, Muslim and non-Muslim, will see such injustices, and his conscience will not challenge him to expose the injustice.

“We have a lot of evidence of torture being meted against the detained people, as well as blasphemy committed against the religion of Islam by the Nigeria security agents, which we are going to expose within the next 24 hours.”

According to Adam, it is pertinent to state that for all the atrocities, crimes, and violations of rights committed by the Nigerian Army in Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha Barracks, and other military guard rooms, we are going to hold Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, responsible.

“We condemn the unlawful arrest, detention, and torture of innocent people by the Army and demand unconditional release of all those arrested,” she said.

