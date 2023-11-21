Shell recognises Eunisell as consistent production chemical provider on Bonga FPSO

Leading speciality chemicals and oil and gas solutions company, Eunisell Limited, has been recognised for exceptional and consistent provision of production chemicals on the Bonga FPSO for 2023.

The recognition award was presented to it by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited.

Shell is the pioneer of deep-water oil and gas production from the Bonga field in the Gulf of Guinea, where depths reach more than 1,000 metres.

Shell applauded Eunisell for its commitment to safety and consistency, encouraging the company to sustain its excellent service delivery.

Kenneth Okeiyi, the CEO of Eunisell, emphasised that excellence is ingrained in their culture and guides all actions beyond regulatory compliance.

Servicing a diverse client base operating across Africa, Eunisell’s footprint, since its inception in 1996 has grown to include upstream and downstream of the oil and gas sector, industrial solutions, food and beverage, and personal and home care solutions.

Eunisell, which expressed its gratitude to SNEPCO and BONGAS for the recognition, pledged to continually elevate its standards.