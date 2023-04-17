Shell deepening its Nigeria operations, says ‘we are not exiting’

Energy giant, Shell, on Sunday reiterated its commitment to its presence in Nigeria, confirming that it is instead deepening its operations in Nigeria, thanks to several exciting projects coming on stream.



Shell clarified this at the 6th Nigeria International Economic Summit (NIES) which began in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Speaking as the sponsor of the Minsters and Head of Delegation Dinner that kicked off the event, Shell Nigeria’s General Manager, Commercial, Hans Nijkamp, talked about key projects for Shell in Nigeria including several gas and pipeline projects, that will help Nigeria utilise its vast gas resources to meet energy demand for domestic industrial development and for export to generate much-needed revenue for Nigeria.

Nijkamp said, “Recent global events continue to highlight the world’s urgent and long term energy demands and these present opportunities for Nigeria to quickly utilise its vast gas resources. Also, Nigeria’s own growing population needs accessible and affordable energy for industrialization, electricity and sundry others developments and Shell has projects to help meet these opportunities.”



He reiterated, “Shell is not advancing actions on the onshore portfolio review in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order to maintain the status quo. Shell’s relationship with Nigeria remains strong and we continue to focus investment in Nigeria’s deep-water exploration and production, in our renewable energy space with All On. Our Shell Energy Nigeria business line is also working to expand the gas distribution solutions being championed by Shell Nigeria Gas Limited.