Sex and intimacy tips for 2023, by Tiwa Says

It’s a new year, a clean slate filled with endless possibilities and opportunities. This year, let’s endeavour to make good use of every chance and live life intentionally.

This year, make choices that make you happy and follow your dreams no matter how outlandish they may seem.

I know a lot of people already have a long list of resolutions for the year, which is fine. I just hope you have sex and intimacy goals as well. Most people think sex is a small thing that does not matter in the big picture of things, but really sex and intimacy are two small things that make a big difference on the long run. It could be the difference between starting your day right and ending your day badly.

There is no denying the fact that sex gives you an emotional high. This is so because sex releases dopamine and testosterone. These hormone heightens your sense of happiness and even improves your performance at work. Endorphins is another hormone released and this helps minimise your stress level and reduces pain.

Studies have also shown that sex promotes over all wellbeing. So why wouldn’t you want to make it a priority this year?

I know that with the stress of everyday living, raising a family and career building things can get daunting, but like I mentioned earlier, this is the year to live life intentionally. Consciously make time for yourself and the things that matter to you because those are the things that will matter on the long run.

This also applies to couples who have been together for long and whose relationships are in a rot. It is not over. You can rekindle that spark.

If you want to build stronger relationships, boost your confidence and enjoy a stress-free year, here are some sure tips to get you going:

Prioritise sex: One of the most important things to do this year is to prioritise sex as much as any other thing in a relationship and keep working on it to keep the passion alive. Create a bucket list: Most people already have a bucket list of things they want to try. And if you are in a relationship, trying them out with your partner can be fun. It can be thrilling to know that you both have the same fantasies you have been itching to make a reality. Introduce some kink: A little bit of kink can add some excitement to your sex life, but it is important to start with the small things … like blindfolds and handcuffs … things you and your partner are comfortable with. Step out of your comfort zone: This is the year to try new things. Don’t make it business as usual. Diss the bedroom, make love in other places. Who says you must make love on the bed? You can do it on the kitchen cabinet, on your favourite couch, even squatting on the toilet seat. Bring in the toys: If you haven’t already, it’s time to Introduce sex toys to your bedroom games. Sex toys are pleasure enhancers and they are capable of spicing up your sex life. See a therapist: There are sexual issues that go deep, that even the best tips can’t resolve. If you have such issues, don’t hesitate to see a therapist. I know a lot of people shy away from this because of the stigma attached to it, but it is nothing to be ashamed of. An issue that lingers only gets worse. Date nights: This is a habit you need to cultivate with your partner if you haven’t started already. You need to set time apart for yourselves as partners. Life can get so busy that you can neglect each other. So setting a time apart to bond is always a good idea. Use the lubs: Lubrication does not only make sex easier, it can be the difference between the mundane and extraordinary sex. There are a variety of lubricants available these days. Some are even edible and suitable for oral pleasure. Make it audible: Enough of the quiet sex. Let’s have some noisy raunchy sex this year. Let your inhibitions out of the door and let loose…the noisier the better. Make it sensual: Sex is more than an orgasm. It’s a way for couples to bond and get to know each other’s bodies better. Spending more time on sensual play makes sex much more pleasing.

On a last note, it is important for couples to learn to be vulnerable and honest with each other, taking risks and making room for mistakes to happen. After all, we are imperfect beings. This is the sure way to build and sustain intimacy this year.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says.

Watch out for my YouTube Channel.

#tiwa_says; 09032331388; [email protected].