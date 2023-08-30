Seven injured in tribal violence in Zambia

Several people have been injured in tribal violence in Zambezi district in northwestern Zambia, the police said.

Danny Mwale, the police deputy Spokesperson, said police received reports of conflicts in which several structures were destroyed and people injured during clashes between the Lunda and Luvale people.

“Police in the area have recorded 25 different cases ranging from assault, malicious damage to property, arson and unlawful wounding,” he said in a statement.

The injured are being treated in a local hospital, he noted, adding that more police officers have been dispatched to the area to maintain law and order while no arrests have so far been made.