Nigerian flag designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi, dies at 87

The designer of the Nigerian Flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, has died at the age of 87

His son, Akinkunmi Akinwumi Samuel, announced his demise via his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected as the Nigerian flag.

He has also been honoured with the Order of Federal Republic award by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Details later…