The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

Lawan described the tragic death of Sadiya at a tender age as painful, but urged Wamakko to take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes as He wills.

He said: “I share in your grief and pray that Allah will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto state who are mourning with you over the unfortunate incident and pray that Allah will console them.”