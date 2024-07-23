Senate passes Bill to give IGP four-year tenure, increases retirement age, service years

The Senate has passed the Police Act Amendment Bill, 2024, to guarantee a four-year tenure of office for new Inspectors General of Police.

This followed the amendment of the Police Act, 2020 via a letter to the upper chamber on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu.

The bill also sought to increase the retirement age of police officers from 60 years to 65 years and their tenure of service from 35 years to 40 years.

The amended Act equally sought to guarantee the tenure of the IGP and revolutionise police operations by enhancing accountability, modernising policing methods and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the communities.

The bill expeditiously scaled second and third readings on Tuesday during plenary and was passed by lawmakers in both green and red chambers.

The upper and lower chambers passed the bill at separate sittings.

A copy of the bill showed that Section 18 of the Principal Act is amended by the addition of a new Sub-Section (8A).

It reads, “Notwithstanding the provisions of sub-section (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act. “

Egbetokun was appointed by Tinubu in June 2023, and he is expected to stay in office for four years. He was appointed alongside four new service chiefs.

