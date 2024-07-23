Photonews: Dangote in Gabon for investments

Caption:
President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote (left) in Gabon on invitation of the President, Brice Oligui Nguema (right) to explore investment opportunities in Cement and Fertilizer (Urea and Phosphate).
