Senate confirms three additional INEC RECs

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of three additional Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioners, bringing the number to 10.

They were Dr. Bumi Omoseyindem (Lagos), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) and Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

Their confirmation followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), at the Committee of the Whole.

READ ALSO:

Postponed 2023 Census: Items procured available for scrutiny — Chairman

Rivers crisis: Wike speaks on demanding for 25% of IGR, others

NLC out to blackmail my government — Uzodimma

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of the appointments.

Prior to the screening and confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule 12 and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences before their eventual confirmation.