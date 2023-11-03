Rivers crisis: Wike speaks on demanding for 25% of IGR, others

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Nyesom Wike, has said those accusing him of demanding 25 percent from the revenues of the Rivers State Government were ignorant.

He spoke when a delegation of Rivers State Caucus in the 10th National Assembly visited him on Thursday.

The delegation, which visited him in his office in Abuja, was made up of three Senators and 11 members of the House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a crisis had erupted in Rivers State after an attempt by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike told his guests on the accusation of demanding a cut from the Internally Generated Revenue and Federation Accounts Allocation Committee: “I was a governor for eight years.

“I am now FCT Minister.

“And some will say that I am asking for 25 percent.

“That is madness.

“I am not interested in the governance of Rivers.

“I am not interested.

“I am here as a governor in FCT, but I am interested in the political structure of Rivers, which we have built over the years.

“If anybody dares to bring it down, the person will face the crisis he wants in his life.

“Perform or don’t perform, but don’t touch our political structure.

“Anybody who puts his hand in our structure, anything you see, take it.”

Wike urged members of the caucus not to disappoint the state, but work as a team for the good of the people of Rivers State.

The Minister said: “When you make mistakes, we will call you and tell you that you are making a mistake.

“Take it in good faith that we are calling your attention because we think that you are derailing.

“But when we call you, don’t say we are expecting a kickback of 25 percent from you or so and so percent.

“All of us are one.

“We’ve built this political structure for a long time, since 2015, and we have emerged victorious.

“As the opposition party from 2015, I saw hell.

“The Federal Government fought me left right and centre, but with your support, we survived.

“When you work as a team, you’ll discover that it is difficult for an outsider to defeat you at home.”

Earlier, Kinsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said the visit was to identify with the Minister.

Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, added that the visit was also to thank Wike for his support during the 2023 general election.

He added that he played a key role in their emergence as lawmakers in the National Assembly.

He said that Wike’s appointment was well deserved, condemning the political crisis in the state and declaring their total support to Wike.

