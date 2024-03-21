Senate begins probe of killing of 16 soldiers behind closed doors

The Senate has embarked on the investigation of the killing of 16 soldiers in Okuoma community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State

The investigation by the Senate, which started at exactly 3:42pm on Wednesday, was held behind closed doors.

It had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

It could be recalled that the Senate, during plenary on Tuesday, mandated a joint committee to investigate the incident.

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended and brought to justice.

Before the Joint Committee, which is chaired by Senator Ahmad Lawan, embarked on the closed door session, it observed a minute’s silence in honour of the 16 military personnel killed in Delta State.

Speaking about the incident, Lawan said: “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion on Thursday, 14 March, 2024 went on a peace mission to Okuoma Community in Delta State.

“An incident occurred resulting in the loss of a Commanding officer, two Majors, a Captain and 12 Soldiers during the peace mission.

“The troops on the peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths, which resulted in the death of officers and men.

“Acknowledging the gravity of the attack on the military personnel, the Senate at its plenary on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 mandated the Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to investigate the incident.

“The Senate also urged the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended and brought to justice.”

Senator Lawan further underscored the need for the Federal Government to prioritise the issue of security, noting that it takes precedence over investment in any other sector.

He described the killing of the 16 soldiers as “barbaric” and appealed to Nigerians to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria by volunteering information that would lead to the capture and prosecution of those behind various forms of insecurity across the country.