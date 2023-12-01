Senate asks FG to withhold allocation of LGs not democratically elected

The Senate on Friday asked the Federal Government to withhold allocation of local government councils not democratically elected.

The Senate decision was sequel to the motion sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

The lawmaker expressed dissatisfaction to the dissolution of elected councils in Benue State.

Leading the debate on the motion, the Minority Leader noted that replacing democratically elected council chairmen is against the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended

Moro said: “That in placing Caretaker Committees to replace Elected Councils is an aberration and alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended);

“Aware that Section (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees a system of local government by Democratically Elected Councils;

“Also aware that it is the Constitutional responsibility of every state to ensure the existence of Local Government Councils by law.”

ALSO READ:

GOtv Boxing Night: Black Tito, Olowu, Iwatt set to clinch title bouts

2024 Hajj: NAHCON approves 110 tour operators for licence, allocation

StarTimes unveils festive season cheers with rewarding Promo

Moro said there is an existing court judgement preventing the Benue State Government from dissolving the council and the state government is yet to appeal it.

The motion was seconded by Senator Victor Umeh, who lamented that the issue has continued to undermine the local government system in Nigeria.

Umeh urged the parliament to put a stop to the dissolution of local council in the country in flagrant disregard of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He said: “This issue has continued to undermine the local government system that is expected to have elected officials.

“It is sad that this has given birth to mismanagement of the local governments, removing local government officials and replacing them with care taker committees.

“Some governments have continued to do this, which is not allowed in the constitution.

“If this parliament must put a stop to this flagrant bridges of the constitution.”

After debate on the motion, the Senate also condemned the dissolution of local councils in Benue and other states that disregarded the 1999 constitution concerning local councils in Nigeria.

END.