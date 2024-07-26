FG secures conviction of 125 Boko Haram terrorists, financiers, AGF reveals

The Federal Government has revealed that it has secured the conviction of no fewer than 125 Boko Haram terrorists and financiers at a two-day mass trial held at Kainji, Niger State.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this in a press statement that was signed by his media aide, Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Friday.

According to the statement, the convicts were found guilty of charges bordering on terrorism, terrorism financing, rendering material support, as well as cases adjudged as acts of criminality by the International Criminal Court, ICC.

The defendants were convicted at special court sessions that were superintended by both the AGF and the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

It was learnt that the trials, which were held under Giwa Project Kainji Phase Five, between Tuesday and Wednesday, were handled by five judges of the Federal High Court, led by Justice Binta Nyako.

Other judges on the project were Justices Joyce Abdulmalik, Emeka Nwite, Obiora Egwuatu and Mobolaji Olajuwon.

According to the statement, the prosecution team was led by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, while the defence team was led by Mr Abdulfatai Bakre from the Legal Aids Council.

Among those who attended the proceedings as international observers, included delegations from the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, UNODC.

Whereas the courts convicted 85 persons for terrorism financing, 22 were found guilty of ICC-related crimes, while others were convicted for terrorism.

The convicts were sentenced to various jail terms.

Meanwhile, the AGF revealed that 400 other convicts that have completed their sentences, “have also been moved to Operation Safe Corridor in Gombe State for rehabilitation, deradicalisation and subsequent reintegration.”

