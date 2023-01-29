Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai gets new Commander

The new Commander, Sector 2 North East Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Lander Saraso, has taken over the mantle of leadership of the Command.

The new Commander took over the command from Major General Koko Isoni on Saturday in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He lauded the outgone Commander in the area of operations and infrastructural development, and pledged to consolidate on the gains.

He sought for support and cooperation of officers and men of the command to enable him to build upon the successes recorded by his predecessor.

Also speaking, Isoni thanked officers and men of the command for their gallantry, loyalty and commitment.

He urged them to give more support to his successor to enable him to carry out his assignment without hitches.

Isoni noted that the change in the command’s leadership came at a very critical time when the nation is heading towards the conduct of the 2023 general election.

He, therefore, urged the troops to remain dedicated and professionals as well as shun crimes and misconduct.

The Commander thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for giving him another opportunity to serve as the Deputy Theatre Commander, OPHK.