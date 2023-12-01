SAN raises alarm over new mode of bullying, extorting Nigerians

A newly-inaugurated Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has raised the alarm over a new method of bullying and extorting Nigerians.

The head of a law chamber based in Abuja, Castle of Law, Nigeria, stated this in a note he issued on Thursday.

Titled: “Urgent Warning: Rise in Bullying and Terrorizing Tactics via Phone Calls,” Ajulo wrote: “Attention!

“We write to you today with deep concern regarding a disturbing trend that has emerged in recent times, one that poses a significant threat to our peace and security. We bring your attention to a new wave of bullying and terrorizing tactics, perpetrated through persistent calls or flashes from hidden numbers. It is disheartening to note that both the Nigerian government and mobile global system service providers are yet to effectively grapple with or find solutions to this menace.

“Allow us to shed light on the distressing nature of these calls. Imagine receiving an incessant barrage of calls, up to 30 within a single minute, causing extreme annoyance, agitation, and disruption to your regular calls and transactions. These calls are deliberately intended to unsettle you, leaving you feeling vulnerable and helpless. The callers then proceed to demand a certain amount of money from you, using the cessation of these annoying and persistent calls as leverage.

“What makes matters worse is that if you dare to accuse the caller, they will brazenly concoct lies, claiming that either you or someone closely associated with you defrauded them. They will vehemently deny any wrongdoing, making it nearly impossible to conduct a proper inquiry into their false allegations. It is indeed distressing to contemplate the number of innocent citizens who are presently paying for such scams in order to live in peace and enjoy uninterrupted use of their phones.

“We implore the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to step in immediately and take decisive action against these perpetrators. It is of utmost importance that our law enforcement agencies prioritize the investigation and apprehension of those responsible for these heinous acts. By doing so, we can protect innocent citizens from further harm and restore their faith in the safety and security of their everyday lives.

“Furthermore, we call upon mobile global system service providers; MTN, GLOBACOM, AIRTEL, 9MOBILE, NTEL etc to collaborate closely with the authorities in developing robust strategies to combat this growing threat. It is imperative that they invest in advanced technological solutions to trace and block these hidden numbers effectively. By working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies, service providers can play a pivotal role in safeguarding their customers’ well-being and preserving the integrity of their services.

“To our fellow citizens, we urge you to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving calls from unknown or suspicious numbers. Do not engage with or respond to these callers, as doing so may encourage their behavior. Instead, report such incidents to the appropriate authorities, providing them with any information that may aid in their investigations.

“In times like these, unity and collective action are crucial. Let us stand together, resilient and unwavering, against these acts of bullying and terror. By raising awareness and demanding swift action, we can create a safer and more secure Nigeria for ourselves and future generations.

“Stay strong, stay safe, and remember that your voice matters.”

