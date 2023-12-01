NSCDC reacts to allegation it killed two students 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday reacted to media reports that its operatives killed two students at a secondary school in Gwarinpa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Spokesperson, FCT Command of the NSCDC, Comfort Okomanyi, stated the NSCDC’s position on Thursday.

She, however, said the students in question were alive and recuperating at a medical facility within the FCT.

Okomanyi added that the Commandant of the FCT Command of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, visited the injured students on Thursday after a routine inspection of their school’s premises.

The media reports had stated that two students of Junior Secondary School, Gwarinpa were accidentally hit by gunshots of personnel of the NSCDC during a scuffle between suspected cult groups.

Okomanyi stated that the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter.

She added that Audi assured that the NSCDC was determined to enforce internal disciplinary mechanisms to punish any personnel found guilty in the unfortunate incident.

Okomanyi quoted Odumosu as saying that in the fracas, NSCDC personnel fired warning shots into the air to prevent carnage by notorious ex-students who were suspected cult members, but had been expelled from the school.

“The corps apologise to parents and guardians of the two students who were injured unintentionally during the intervention and promise to pick bills incurred in the course of their treatment,” he said.

Odumosu explained in the statement that the NSCDC was invited by the school’s management for security coverage through a letter dated November 21 and signed by the principal, Akinfolajimi Olayinka.

He added: “On Wednesday, the school was invaded by some notorious elements, some of whom were expelled students and their student collaborators to disturb the peace of the school.

“They caused mayhem and destroyed cars belonging to teachers at the school’s parking lot.

“Armed with cudgels and other dangerous weapons, some of the hoodlums launched an attack on the deployed unarmed NSCDC personnel, staff and students of the school which necessitated the call for reinforcement.

Also Read:

“On account of this development and to prevent the situation from getting out of hand, the police were intimated which resulted in the deployment of policemen to the school.”

Odumosu said reinforcement by NSCDC operatives and the police already restored normalcy, peace and order within and outside the school premises.