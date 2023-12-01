Nickelodeon unveils new brand identity

Popular kids’ channel, Nickelodeon, has unveiled a fresh brand identity, paying attention to its playful history.

It features a reimagined Splat logo with a contemporary twist designed to resonate with today’s kids and families.

The rebrand is already live on Nickelodeon, Channel 305 on DStv and Channel 87 on GOtv.

The rebrand for Nick Jr made its debut on November 1 and will be adopted by NickToons in 2024.

Even more exciting, this playful brand identity has become available in full High Definition from November 1.

Dillon Khan, Vice President for Nickelodeon in Africa, said: “For us at Nickelodeon, the reimagined splat logo brings our mission of making the world a more playful place to life.

“We hope that kids and their families across the continent will enter the portal of fun and enjoy the new and exciting content we have in store.”

This revamped identity positions Nickelodeon as the ultimate “Portal to Fun”, serving as a gateway to delightful experiences that kids of all ages will adore.

This fresh take on the classic Nickelodeon look and feel showcases the whimsical world of the Splat, offering kids a glimpse into the magic of Nickelodeon.

“Nickelodeon’s fresh and exciting brand identity represents a renewed commitment to delivering laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments to kids and families across Nigeria. We’re thrilled to provide a portal to boundless fun and entertainment,” says Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice.

The new brand identity will reflect Nickelodeon’s vibrancy and character through its iconic lineup, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues, Baby Shark, Dora the Explorer, The Loud House, and Monster High.

It will also feature moments of the quintessential Nickelodeon Slime, all delivered in stunning HD for the kids.

