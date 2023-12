Umahi unveils FG’s plan to rehabilitate, construct federal roads in Kogi

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has disclosed that his ministry has received express approval from the Presidency to commence federal roads construction/rehabilitation in Kogi State.

The former Ebonyi State Governor also outlined the modalities being explored to expedite the works without delay.

Umahi spoke during a visit to him by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in his office in Mabushi, Abuja.

During the visit, Governor Bello expressed gratitude to Senator Umahi for his support and solidarity, contributing to the victory of the governor-elect in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

Bello expressed confidence that Ododo, upon his inauguration on January 27, 2024, would continue to bring significant infrastructure development to Kogi State, enhancing the pride of the people and the All Progressives Congress.

In his response, Senator Umahi congratulated the Governor-elect, emphasising that his victory reflected the people’s desire in Kogi State for continuity and consolidation.

He commended Bello’s achievements in road construction, education, health infrastructure and other critical areas, expressing confidence that Ododo would build on these successes.

He urged the governor-elect to uphold the trust placed in him by the people and the party, ensuring the fulfillment of his campaign promises.

He also commended Bello for his unwavering support for the ruling party’s growth at both the state and federal levels, describing his commitment to the success of the APC-led Federal Government as unprecedented.

He commended the Governor’s efforts in providing the dividends of democracy to the people of his state, noting that his effort would be more appreciated after office.

The Minister revealed that ongoing projects such as the Ganaja Road rehabilitation would be concrete-based, aligning with the Federal Government’s policy to ensure durable roads in Nigeria.

Earlier, Ododo, in his assurance to Senator Umahi, reiterated his commitment to the trust bestowed upon him by the people.

Also Read:

He expressed gratitude for the Minister’s support and pledged to strengthen the existing relationship between the state and the federal government through the Ministry of Works.

He assured the minister of his administration’s readiness to actualise the infrastructure master plan for Kogi State as laid down by the current administration.