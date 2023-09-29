Sam Larry tells police why he was at loggerheads with Mohbad

Music promoter and socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, has told the police why he was at loggerheads with Singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, until his death on September 12, 2023.

Sam Larry, who was spotted in two videos where Mohbad was being beaten, offered the explanation in a statement.

He spoke in the statement said to have been made to the police after his arrest on Thursday on his arrival from Kenya.

According to available information, Sam Larry was picked up at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with sources informing The Eagle Online that he had pre-informed the police about his intention to return to Nigeria on Thursday.

Both Sam Larry and hip hop singer, Azeez Afolabi, aka Naira Marley, had accusing fingers pointed at them by the public for their alleged role in the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole.

In Sam Larry’s statement, which was shared on SnapChat on Friday, he wrote: “Two year’s ago, I gave Ileri N2 million to perform at my mother’s annual remembrance concert at Ikorodu.

“The boy never turned up.

“So I called him to ask why.

“He then said he was not feeling well.

“When I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) raided his place and since he was leaving Marlian Records, he is now broke, with no commitment to repay.

“I then left, all for me to later hear that this same boy was having a musical video shoot next door, practically the next street to my house.

“So I went there to ask for my money again.

“We had an argument that lasted five minutes.

“Even one of his friends insisted he was going pay the money.

“Up till today one kobo they have not paid me.

“This was early last year.

“I have since moved on.

“I travelled to Kenya to find new African act that can perform at my mother’s concert this year.

“I have been away since August 20!

“Till now I don’t know anything other than what was written in the blogs and press.

“I don’t even know where he lives.

“I only know his former label boss and their house.

“I don’t know any nurse or doctor or hospital.

“I don’t know anything about his movement, I don’t have that time.

“I have lost a lot more money than that before; you win some you lose some.

“That is my story, case close.

“I came here willingly and happily.

“I know nothing about how the musician died.”