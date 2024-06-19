Sallah: Obasanjo didn’t visit Remi Tinubu, they met in a Lagos hotel — Source

Contrary to the impression created, former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not purposely visit Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during the Eid, popularly known as Sallah in Nigeria.

The Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, had in a post on her X handle made the claim.

Kukoyi had written on her X handle: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

However, information available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday had it that Obasanjo and Tinubu only had a chance meeting at the Ikoyi Hotel in Lagos State on June 17, 2024.

The former president was said to have met an old acquaintance, Abba Folawiyo, at Ikoyi Hotel during a function he was attending.

Folawiyo, who will be 82 in July, also had a function at the hotel.

According to a source, knowing that Senator Tinubu was also in the hotel at the time, delectable Folawiyo took Obasanjo to the First Lady, who also had a function there.

The source added: “He (Obasanjo) then honoured the First Lady by seeing her at the venue in company of Mrs. Abba Folawiyo.

“They both talked about the situation in the country and he then sent a message to President Bola Tinubu, through the First Lady, Mrs. Remi Tinubu.”