Sahara Group: Developing entrepreneurial excellence in young professionals, by Bethel Obioma

Anything we become is predicated on our ability to take the very first STEP. We take steps to move from one spot to the next. The first step is an expression of the motivated to be in motion and accomplish a mission.

At Sahara, we are consistently driven by our dynamism. We offer our people the greatest opportunities for professional development and personal actualization. We believe in the power of the first STEP and we walk beside you as that step becomes a journey. We provide a blank canvas and our people paint away with deliberate, disruptive and strategic strokes to produce excellent outcomes.

Now, young graduates have an opportunity to take that STEP with the Sahara Talent Entrepreneurship Programme – a platform designed for sourcing and empowering young professionals to grow their expertise in a foremost energy conglomerate with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

STEP seeks to develop entrepreneurship leadership skills of young talent, improve their business acumen, strategic thinking and relationship management abilities which are required to support growth strategies within the group.

The one-year programme is systematically structured to expose participants with entrepreneurial mindsets to all the diverse areas of the business. The development programme will include two or three rotations that combine on-the-job learning with formal training opportunities blended with foundational skill training; in-house classroom training; feedback sessions; hands-on projects; coaching and mentoring opportunities. Candidates will be given stimulating hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to not only understand the culture and core values of the company but to live by them.

If you want to grow and make an impact as a business leader; explore a world of possibilities and harness your potential in a vibrant young environment, then the Sahara Talent & Entrepreneurship Program (STEP) is just right for you. Visit Sahara’s website and social media channels for more information.

The Unlimited Value Proposition to Young talents:

Challenging & Evolving Career – Participants will be exposed to challenging real-life business scenarios in today’s rapidly evolving business environment working in a diverse and global environment. There will be opportunities to be part of an organization that believes in disruption as a tool for strategic development in today’s business world.

Unique Mentorship Opportunity – Participants will have a unique mentorship opportunity to shadow renowned business leaders. The participants will have the unique opportunity to relate directly with top management in order to enhance their growth, mind-set and self-empowerment

Capacity Building – Participants will receive training in our business tailored to their skills and career aspirations. They will be given a veritable platform to develop their potential.

Multicultural Exposure – Participants will have the opportunity to travel and be exposed to our businesses across locations and will develop an extensive understanding of the diverse culture within the group.

Strategic Growth & Personal Empowerment – Participants will be groomed to have an extensive understanding of the energy business and the opportunity to build a broad network both internally & externally.

Minimum Qualification/ Experience:

University degree in a reputable University (Minimum: Second Class Upper)

Maximum of two years (Post-NYSC) experience. Completion of NYSC is a must.

Maximum age: 26 years old by December 2018.

. Obioma is the spokesman of Sahara Group.