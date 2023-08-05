Sa’adatu Rimi University trains students on skills acquisition

Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kano, has begun training its students on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship to enable them to acquire skill and knowledge outside their areas of academic specialisation.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Yahaya Bunkure disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano Saturday.

Bunkure said that the training was to empower the students to become self-reliant upon graduation.

He explained that already, six entrepreneurship and skill acquisition programmes have been introduced in the institution.

“We are making plans to introduce the seventh programme which is journalism.

“Our students, particularly, those studying English are indicating interest in journalism,” he added.

According to him, the university is currently offering 20 programmes, 60 per cent of which are science and technology inclined.

“We lay much emphasis on science and technology because we are aware that the world is becoming a global village.

“We are in touch with modernity,” he said

The vice chancellor appealed to corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to support the university with funding.

He praised the federal and state governments for their efforts towards funding the university.

He particularly expressed gratitude to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) for its consistent funding and development of the institution.

According to him, during his tenure as the vice chancellor, the university had accessed around N3 billion intervention fund for the development of infrastructure in the institution.

He expressed the hope that the new government of Governor Abba Yusuf will pump in more funds to develop the university, as already promised by the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education.