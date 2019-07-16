The Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has described Governor Kayode Fayemi as one of the greatest cultural assets to the country.

Runsewe made the commendation during a meeting he had with the Ekiti State Director for Arts and Culture, Wale Ojo-Lanre.

This is contained in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria from Ojo-Lanre’s office in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Runsewe said that Fayemi had consistently displayed his interest for the promotion of culture and arts in Ekiti, and commended him for the initiative.

He said: “Fayemi is one of the greatest cultural assets in Nigeria who is stoking the arts and cultural sector for the overall development of Ekiti State and its wonderful homogenous indigenes.”

Otunba Runsewe was quoted in the statement as saying that he was not surprised about the good news emanating from Ekiti State because Governor Fayemi is an exceptional human being.

He said: “Governor Fayemi is a brilliant and cosmopolitan personality who understands the importance of culture as the base for value restoration, moral rectification and attitude shaping.

“He is also determined to employ arts and culture to drive commerce, investment and investors to the state.

“And going by the testimonies and reports from Ekiti, one is convinced that it has returned to take its front-row position in the cultural agenda of Nigeria.”

The statement said that Ojo-Lanre had earlier seized the opportunity provided by the meeting to intimate Runsewe about the ongoing cultural strides in Ekiti under Fayemi.

Ojo–Lanre said that Governor Kayode Fayemi had revived the hitherto inactive arts and cultural sector in Ekiti.

He said that the governor had turned it into one of the essential agents of value restoration and reorientation in Ekiti.

The D-G also told Runsewe that the state had commenced the implementation of the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture 2012 Law which was enacted during the first tenure of the governor.

He said that the law facilitated the establishment of the Council with powers to: promote, enhance and market the cultural values, arts and craft of the state.

Ojo-Lanre said that this would ensure that the heritage sites in the state become a hub of empowerment, revenue generation and employment creation instead of serving as mere centres of entertainment.

He said that within two months of inaugurating the Council, it participated actively in the 2019 edition of the African Drum Festival in Abeokuta.