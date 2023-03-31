Royal Queens host inaugural Conference, deliberate on national development

The pioneer Royal Queens Conference in Nigeria has been hosted to commemorate Black Women’s History Month.

In celebrating, about 120 Queens converged at the Palace of Ooni of Ife to discuss the impact of Royal Queens in national development .

The conference was organised by Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi and Olori Janet and Afolabi under the Queen Moremi Ajasoro initiative and Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation.

The conference titled:”The Impact of Oloris (Royal Queens) In National Development” examined how impactful the Queens have been in their Kingdoms.

In her welcome speech, Olori Ronke who is also the Founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria Week and CEO of a Adire Textile hub said, “Today for the first time in history we are coming together to see how we can all work together on different projects to impact our communities.

She invited the Queen to take advantage of the Adire training which is free and she has trained over 500 women and youths.

Olori Janet Afolabi was the keynote speaker. In her speech, she said there are so many challenges in our communities today. “Our husbands the Kings sre in the forefront of solving those problems. But we should also rise up and support them” She encouraged the Queens to identify the problems in the domains, do a problem analysis and ghen strategy on how to solve them”, she said.

Olori Janet affirmed that if Queens make an impact with their projects in the communities, such impacts can be replicated at the national level.

Encouraging the Queens to start small Olori Janet said nothing is too small for them to start with. Narrating how she personally teaches English language for free and also feeds the students with snacks, Olori Janet said she started with 10 students. “Today I have over 150 students. I also empowered some set of Traders with 20,000 Naira each and asked them to pay back N5000 monthly so we can give the money to others. Traders none of them defaulted. They all paid the loan back and on time too”. This means that you do not need huge amounts of money to impact people.

Wife of Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke was the Special Guest of Honour In her Goodwill message, she commended Olori Ronke and Olori Janet for organising the event.

She confirmed she was committed to supporting and empowering women to develop Osun state. ‘I am ready to collaborate with you whenever you need meaid” Osun First Lady said.