Rivers: Speaker reacts as Assembly chamber is burnt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has said the state is currently under attack by individuals who did not want the legislature to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

The Speaker, Martins Amaewule, and his 26-member faction condemned the burning of the assembly chamber.

The chamber was burnt during plenary on Tuesday.

Consequently, they called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals found to be involved in the act.

According to Amaewule, whenever the legislature of any state or nation is under attack, that state or nation is under attack too.

He said: Members of the legislature are representatives of the people, but currently in Rivers, there is a problem because the legislature is under attack by some individuals who do not want it to perform its constitutional roles.”

The House, also during the sitting, being the 83rd legislative session, made a first reading on the State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023.

The bill, sponsored by 27 members, including the Speaker, was presented on the floor by Enemi George (PDP-Asari Toru II).

READ ALSO:

President Weah’s full speech conceding election to opposition candidate

Sahara Group unveils 2060 net zero plan to drive sustainability

UNICEF donates oxygen plant to Ogun teaching hospital

Explaining expectations of the bill, George noted that it sought to cater for the management of funds accruing to the Assembly from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

He said the measure was to ensure accountability and efficient utilisation of funds and other related matters.

George also noted that passage of the bill would promote independence of the legislature, accountability and efficient funds utilisation.

The state has two factions of the Assembly following the crisis that erupted on October 30, resulting in the burning of the hallowed chamber of the House.

The aftermath of the crisis led to the division in the Assembly, with Speaker Amaewule leading 26 members, while Edison Ehie (PDP-Ahoada 11) is leading four members as their speaker.