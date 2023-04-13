Rivers Angels pip Heartland Queens to pick Super 8 ticket

River Angels secured their Super 6 qualification with a 1-0 win over Heartland Queens of Owerri in a Matchday 13 encounter of the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership in Port Harcourt.



Angels forward, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu scored in the 62nd minute in what turned out to be the deciding goal for the hosts.



The Jewel of Rivers missed several chances to increase the tally but had to settle for a lone goal win.



Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon while expressing his delight in Wednesday’s result equally rued the missed chances by his players.



“I am very happy today because many wrote off the team. We started badly but at the end of the day, our hard work and God saw us through.



“I equally regret the missed chances in today’s game. We could have gone three goals up in the opening half but all the same, I thank God for the three points because that’s the most important thing to the team.



“It hasn’t been an easy ride for us, like I earlier said, we started poorly but picked up along the way and here we are now.



“There’s still work to be done, we will go back to correct some mistakes we saw before heading for our last game of the season,” he said.



Rivers Angels midfielder, Alvin Dah-Zossu told Rivers Angels Media after the game she was glad they got the win and the focus is now on getting a good result in Delta.



“I am grateful to God for today’s win, it means we are still in the race for Super 6 so we will put in everything we’ve got in our final match against Delta Queens”, she enthused.



“We’ve been taking every game like a final game, next week won’t be any different at all. Delta are a good side but they’re also beatable.



“Yes we had lots of chances but we were able to make good of one of those chances. That’s how the game of football is and I’m glad we got the most important thing which was to win,” she added.



The Jewel of Rivers will travel to Asaba to play group leaders, Delta Queens in their last game of the season next Wednesday.