Reps Minority Caucus lauds CBN for extending deadline on old notes

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria for extending the deadline for swapping of the old naira notes.

This was contained in a statement by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), the House Minority Leader, on Sunday in Abuja.

Elumelu described the 10-day extension as a welcomed development.

He said that the decision would help to ease the suffering as well as social and economic discomfort being faced by many Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes.

He said: “As lawmakers and representatives of the people, our caucus commends the CBN for being considerate towards the wellbeing of Nigerians which is the essence of democratic governance all over the world.

“Our caucus applauds the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for his intervention in persuading President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN to extend the earlier deadline in the national interest.

“We call on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to take maximum advantage of the 10 days extension to swap their old naira notes for the new ones.”

Elumelu urged the CBN to remain focused and intensify sensitisation while putting every measure in place to assist Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, to access the new naira notes.