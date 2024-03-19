Relegation: Doma United Chairman issues ultimatum to coaches, players

The Chairman of Doma United Football Club, Alhaji Suleiman Umar, has issued a three-match ultimatum to the club’s technical crew and players to improve on their performance or risk being sanctioned.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Gombe by the club’s media manager, Mark Malele.

Malele quoted Umar as saying the warning became imperative following the 0-4 loss to hosts Bendel Insurance in Benin on Sunday.

Doma United are languishing in 13th place on the NPFL log with 33 points after 26 matches, 10 points ahead of bottom-placed local rivals, Gombe United.

With only one point from seven games in the second stanza of the season, Umar said recent results were unacceptable as they have put the team in a difficult situation.

He said their next three matches against Gombe United, Akwa United, and Plateau United were therefore a must-win for the team.

He said: “We did an amazing work in the first half of the season and we were up there fighting for the title, but we have now become relegation contenders.

“And most of our performances have been awful and nothing to write home about.

“These three matches are very crucial for us, and we have no excuse whatsoever not to pick up at least six points.”