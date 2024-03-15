REDTV premieres Season 2 of ‘When Are We Getting Married?’

REDTV, United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, has announced the highly-anticipated launch of the second season of its hit show: “When are we getting married?”

The captivating series, renowned for its unique blend of romance, humour, and real-life relationship dynamics, promises its teeming viewers an even more engaging and thrilling experience in its latest series.

With top hits such as Unintentional, Mighty, The Men’s Club Season 1-3, and other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique and a host of other entertaining content, award-winning lifestyle channel REDTV is keen on developing and nurturing talent across the continent.

Also Read:

Executive Producer, REDTV, Bola Atta, who emphasised the channel’s passion to groom creativity and youth empowerment, expressed her excitement about the new season, adding: “We are thrilled to bring back ‘When are we getting married?’ for its second season.

“The show has resonated with audiences, and we are committed to delivering even more compelling content that explores the intricacies of love and relationships.

“This season is packed with surprises, laughter, and heartfelt moments that viewers won’t want to miss.”

Speaking on the bank’s continuous support to entertainment and the lifestyle channel, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, maintained that the bank is committed to nurturing creative endeavours that resonate with its diverse audience while entertaining its viewers and customers.

Ladipo said: “REDTV has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver compelling lifestyle content, and our ongoing collaboration reflects UBA’s dedication to fostering innovation and entertainment.

“We are indeed excited about the positive impact our support has on the channel’s growth, and we look forward to more exciting projects that captivate audiences across the globe.”

As REDTV continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, “When are we getting married?” stands out as a must-watch series for anyone seeking quality content that reflects the vibrancy of modern relationships.

Viewers can Tune in to REDTV on YouTube for a delightful journey into the world of love, laughter, and endless entertainment.

REDTV is a fast-paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage.

Proudly powered by UBA, the network aims to entertain and inform through rich and engaging content that feature the very best of Africa focused on fashion, news, music, sports, drama, travel and much more.

The channel collaborates with the most talented visionaries and creative minds who dare to believe in a New Africa, putting together content that reflects its vision.