The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday reversed all last minute appointments, including those of traditional rulers and Permanent Secretaries, by the former Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The Assembly also removed Hon. Yinka Mafe, who defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Allied Peoples Movement, after the general election and replaced him with Hon. Olusola Odofin as Majority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Below are the full resolutions of the Assembly:

1. Ogun State House of Assembly pass resolution suspending all traditional rulers appointed and promoted from February, 2019 till May 28, 2019 during last minute of Governor Amosun.

2. Assembly also Suspend all Local council and LCDA political functionaries to allow investigation on allegations leveled against them on gross misconduct and misappropriation of public fund.

3. The assembly thereafter ordered that the LG and LCDA Chairman and House Leader hand over the affairs of the councils to the HOLGA and appear before the assembly on the 7th of June, 2019.

4. All statutory boards and parastatals dissolved with immediate effect

5. All appointment and employment done at the eve of the last administration be reversed including the appointment of unqualified Permanent Secretaries.

6. All financial agreement entered into between February 1st and May 28 without the Assembly’s resolution be reversed, reviewed and looked into by the present administration.

7. The house then removed Hon. Yinka Mafe who defected to APC from APM after general election, and replaced him with Hon. Olusola Odofin as Majority leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly.