Rangers FC captain dumps club, eyes Rivers United

828 828

Rangers International FC captain Uche John has bade farewell to his teammates, coaches, management, government and numerous supporters to further his career with Rivers United.

Norbert Okolie, Rangers FC Media Officer, disclosed this development to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Okolie said that John broke the news on Wednesday at the club’s corporate office, GRA, Enugu and will be joining the Port Harcourt club on a free transfer.

The Media Officer said that John described his decision to leave as a very difficult one, but had to make it in order to pursue another chapter of his career.

He quoted John saying: “My four-year stay with Rangers has been very eventful up to the point of being handed the captain’s arm-band.

“I must say that it was a very difficult decision for me to make in exiting the club but it is a step I must take to further my career because, I need to face new challenges.

ALSO READ:

“I am leaving not because I am being owed or anything of that sort but for the singular fact that l need to encounter new challenges in a new environment.

“Most of the things I have achieved as a professional footballer, I did while playing for this great club.

“I will always love this club but I really need to face fresh challenges.”

Reacting to the decision to leave the club, the club Technical Director, Christian Chukwu, prayed for the player to succeed in his next place of assignment.

Chukwu said: “Since you have decided to leave us not for our inability to take care of your demands but to change the environment, we pray that you succeed in your next place of assignment.”

The club’s Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, expressed shock over the captain’s decision and noted that the captain was still useful to the club.

Ugwuarua said: “I never saw it coming as we have formed a bond that we would have taken into the 2023/2024 season to help us challenge for honours.

“As you have decided to leave, we cannot hold you against your wish but pray for you to succeed in your future endeavours.”