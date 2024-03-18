Ramadan: StarTimes unwraps discounts, supercharged family entertainment

StarTimes, the affordable pay-TV operator has announced the launch of its exciting discount and new content, providing refreshing value for both new and existing subscribers this fasting season.

The Supa Boost offer is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of viewers, a statement issued on Monday revealed.

Customers on Nova, Basic, Smart or Special bouquets can pay for just two months and get automatically upgraded to the next higher bouquet.

This unlocks a wealth of entertainment options for the entire family, including more movies, religious channels, thrilling children’s shows, and gripping series.

But the value doesn’t stop there.

StarTimes has also extended the Supa Boost offer to its Classic and Super subscribers.

These customers can top up their subscriptions for two months and enjoy an additional 10 days of viewing free.

This is an excellent opportunity to delve into the extensive library of content that StarTimes offers and discover new favourites like the recent instalment of Spiderman showing on ST Movie Channel on March 30 and 31.

Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, a religious viewer, a child at heart, or a sports fan, StarTimes has something for everyone.

Upgrading with Supa Boost unlocks a world of content, including captivating new series like Lost in Love, Timeless Love, and My Desire on Star Life, heart-stopping telenovelas like Flower of Evil and Crocodile Whisperer on Novela E Plus, and the captivating story of Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters on ST Yoruba.

As school vacation draws close, parents will also be able to keep the little ones entertained with ten dedicated kids’ channels featuring Super Tato, the classic Batman series, the legendary Zorro, and many more.

Also, a new channel, ST Toons, has been added to enrich their holiday experience.

Families can also bond with the heartwarming Perfect Family reality show on ST Nollywood and the eye-opening Love and Translation on TLC, in addition to a new foreign movie channel, ST Movie.

“The Supa Boost offer goes beyond just providing entertainment. It’s about creating lasting memories for families and individuals. StarTimes understands the importance of these moments and strives to make them even more special with this incredible offer. Don’t miss out – upgrade your entertainment with StarTimes Supa Boost today!” Abosede Adewara, Assistant Marketing Director, StarTimes Nigeria, said.