Ramadan: NUJ, Lagos Chapel hosts 17th annual lecture

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Information Chapel annual Ramadan Lecture has been slated for next week.

The lecture with the theme: “Home as the bedrock of a better society,” according to a press release signed by the event’s Planning Committee Chairman, Taofeek Lawal is scheduled for next week Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (14th Ramadan 1444AH) at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

The incoming exercise which is the 17th edition, the statement indicated will feature Dr. Isa AbdulMujeeb, the Medical Director of Our Friend Hospital, Ogba and Dr. Ganiu Bamgbose of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo as guest speakers.

It is expected to commence at 10 am.

Lawal said the two erudite scholars will deliver lectures on the topics ‘Islamic perspectives as a panacea to insecurity in the nation’ and ‘Inordinate greed for wealth: Expected role of parents in modelling children towards an effective nation building’, respectively.

The diversity of speakers, he added, would facilitate inputs from different perspectives, enrich and deepen the conversation.

Initiated about two decades ago, this year’s edition theme the organizers established was carefully chosen in view of the general acknowledged role of family as the bedrock of a better society.

“As basic and essential building blocks of societies, the family has a crucial role to play in social development and instilling values of citizenship and belonging in the society as well as effecting positive change in a nation confronted with myriad of social and political malady, “Lawal said.

Lawal, who is the Director, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, stated that NUJ annual Ramadan Lecture of the Chapel has gained prominence because of its focus on issues of national importance, the quality and diversity of the speakers and the general organization of the programme.

While appreciating the Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Debo Adeniji and his executive committee for finding members of the 2023 Ramadan committee worthy of the assignment, Lawal urged members of the chapel as well as the general public to find time to attend the lecture, assuring that they would benefit immensely for doing so.