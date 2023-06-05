Proud father, Obi of Owa welcomes Okowa back home

It was heart-touching and a point of irony on Sunday when the paramount ruler of Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Efeziomor II emotionally called his ‘son’, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, ‘bàbà’, depicting the mark of regard the former governor of Delta State is regarded in the kingdom.

Even beyond Owa, the two local governments in Ika Federal Constituency had the day before, Saturday, June 3, 2023 successfully prevailed on the State Government to immortalize Okowa by naming the most important visible landmark, the Lagos-Asaba Road running through the two local governments after the former governor.

That esteem garnered at home and abroad was what Okowa returned with after eight years as governor to pay his respects to his traditional father, Obi Efeziomor last Sunday.

Indeed, eyes became misty, heads solemnly nodded, silence became glorious, as the monarch acknowledged the former governor for lifting up the glory of Owa Kingdom.

Dr Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta State, went with his wife, Dame Edith Okowa to the Palace of the Obi, Dr Efeizomor OON, to tell him that he was indeed for now, with the presidential tribunal still sitting, temporarily back home.

That is after almost 24 years of unbroken public service as commissioner, Secretary to the State Government, Senator, and most recently, governor.

Indeed, Okowa became the first governor of Delta State from the Delta North senatorial district.

He thanked the Obi for his prayers and blessings and informed him that he was returning home to Owa Alero. It was so moving for all the Chiefs of Owa and friends that accompanied the former governor to the palace.

The King, in the measured and emotional tone that conveyed a clear message of satisfaction and pride in a great son, said “Welcome back home.”

The proud Royal Father then took the audience through rib cracking tale of the three stages of a father-and-son relationship.

From the stage of ‘nwam’, meaning my child , to that of ‘my boy’. then to that of ‘my friend ‘ and ultimately to the stage of ‘daddy’, which in Ika language is ‘bàbà’. This is special for a father and signifies deep appreciation for a worthy son who has given fulfilment and joy to the family, first and him, the father, particularly. The words found total agreement of all present, who chorused, ‘bàbà àlùà’. The Obi thanked him for making him proud with his exhibited character, courage, kindness, and gold medal performance, as governor for eight years. Praying profusely for Okowa, the octogenarian king blessed him and welcomed him back to Owa, saying, ‘bàbà àlùà’.