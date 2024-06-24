Protesters shut down IBEDC office in Ibadan over continued disconnection

Residents from Olodo to Iyana Offa in Oyo State, on Monday, took to the streets to protest against the continuous disconnection by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

According to reports, the protesters in large numbers stormed the IBEDC office located in Alabebe along Iwo -Olodo road and obstructed free movement of vehicular activities.

Some of the protesters were reportedly seen with the inscription on their banners and placards, appeared that these communities covering Adewumi, Trailer Park, Adeleye, Erunmu, Fatumo, Atari, Lalupon, Ejioku, Ile-Igbon, Iyana-Ofa, among others have been disconnected for over five years with no hope of reconnection.

However, the IBEDC has since closed their offices to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Reacting swiftly to the development, the management of the power company said it is working to resolve these issues, despite delays with the funding for the Lalupon 1 x 15MVA, 33/11kV Injection Substation.

According to IBEDC, the company is exploring alternative solutions and remains committed to improving service delivery.

The company, in a statement made available to newsmen, said it has held numerous meetings with community leaders to keep them informed of the situation and assure them that every effort is being made to restore full power supply.

The statement read: “While the lack of right of way to re-erect broken poles caused the initial interruption in power supply, IBEDC is actively seeking creative solutions to restore power to the affected communities.”

“Currently, 65% of customers on the feeder are receiving power, while efforts are being made to back feed some of the remaining Distribution Substations (DSS) from an alternative feeder.”

“IBEDC recognizes the importance of electricity in people’s daily lives and is working tirelessly to resolve the current supply challenges.”

IBEDC also assured the affected customers that the 33KV substation project remains a top priority for the company, adding that upon completion, the new substation will improve the reliability of the power supply to the area, ensuring that residents and businesses have access to a more stable and consistent source of electricity.

The company reiterated its commitment to keeping customers informed of the progress of the project and to continue working closely with community leaders and stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome.