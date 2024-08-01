Protest: Police restore peace at Lekki Phase 1 toll gate

Mobile policemen deployed at the Admiralty Lekki Phase 1 Toll Gate in Lagos State have restored normalcy to the area following an attempted eruption of violent protest.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent monitoring the protest at the toll gate on Thursday, reports that some protesters had gathered in the area in spite of a court order restricting protest and banning protesters within the vicinity.

NAN reports that a Lagos High Court had on July 31, 2024, restricted protesters taking part in the nationwide protest to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park in Ketu area of the state.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare ordered the restriction following a pre-emptive ex parte application filed by the state Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro.

The ex parte sought to maintain and secure public safety and prevent irreparable loss of lives and property in the state during the period of the protests.

However, on Thursday, protesters gathered at the toll gate, displaying placards to express their grievances, wanting to forcefully take over the vicinity in defiance of the court’s order.

NAN reports that the Police personnel on ground resisted the attempt and dispersed the protesters as the protest was becoming violent.

An activist, and member of Civil Society Organisation, Kehinde Stevens told NAN that the protest had been peaceful and called on the protesters to maintain peaceful attitude in the course of the protest.

“So far, there has been law and order across board and I commend protesters who came out to express their grievances for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere so far.

“I pray that the leadership listens to the masses at this challenging time of our country, “he said.

NAN reports that the protest in Lekki Phase 1 was peaceful as people were seen going about their businesses without any molestation.

However, many shops, supermarkets, malls and banks in the area were closed for business while very few eateries including restaurants were opened to customers.

A customer, who simply identified herself as Pat, in one of the eateries told NAN that the protest was peaceful and appealed to the government to address the challenges,’’ she said.

