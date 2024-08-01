EndbadGovernanceInNigeria: We’re ready for dialogue, Wike begs protesters

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has again called on those protesting against the President Bola Tinubu administration to come for dialogue, saying the government is ready to listen to them and also walk them through some governance issues.

Wike made the call on Thursday while presenting staff of office to four newly appointed chiefs in the territory.

While commending protesters in the FCT for being nonviolent, Wike urged them to continue to resist those who will want to destroy the nation.

According to him, Abuja as the nation’s capital remained a precious asset to the country, noting that if the FCT is destroyed, it will have negative consequences on the entire country.

